Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 122515.74 -- Data Talk

08/02/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 714.95 points or 0.59% today to 122515.74

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 6.32% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 30.92% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 19.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.32% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.34% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3498.50 points or 2.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1730ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:45pDow Jones Industrial Average : S&P edges down on virus woes, slowing economy
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 86.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 122515.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50869.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 65939.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:16pStocks reverse to red, oil slips amid Delta variant anxiety
RE
04:09pADRs Close Higher; HSBC Trades Actively
DJ
12:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.67% Higher at 4116.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.41% Higher at 3570.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.95% Higher at 6675.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5US stocks continue to outperform their international peers

HOT NEWS