BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 122515.74 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 714.95 points or 0.59% today to 122515.74

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 6.32% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 30.92% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 19.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.32% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.34% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 3498.50 points or 2.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1730ET