BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 122515.74 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 714.95 points or 0.59% today to 122515.74
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 6.32% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 6.32% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 30.92% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 19.14% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 6.32% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 11.34% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 3498.50 points or 2.94%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-02-21 1730ET