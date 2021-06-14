BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 130207.96 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 766.93 points or 0.59% today to 130207.96

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 0.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 0.43% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.96% from its 52-week low of 92375.52 hit Monday, June 15, 2020

--Rose 40.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.43% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 18.33% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.16%

--Year-to-date it is up 11190.72 points or 9.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

