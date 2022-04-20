BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Lower at 114343.78 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 712.88 points or 0.62% today to 114343.78

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 2438.18 points or 2.09% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, March 15, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 12.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Off 12.57% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.46% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.94% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.21% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 9521.34 points or 9.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

