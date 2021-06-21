Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.67% Higher at 129264.96 -- Data Talk

06/21/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 859.61 points or 0.67% today to 129264.96

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1207.74 points or 0.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 4, 2021

--Off 1.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 1.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 38.13% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 35.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.16% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.48% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 10247.72 points or 8.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-21-21 1725ET

