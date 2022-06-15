BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Higher at 102806.82 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 743.57 points or 0.73% today to 102806.82

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Snaps a eight trading day losing streak

--Off 21.39% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 20.62% from its 52-week high of 129513.62 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 2.02% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 20.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.43% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.78% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.67%

--Year-to-date it is down 2015.62 points or 1.92%

