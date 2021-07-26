BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 126003.86 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 951.86 points or 0.76% today to 126003.86

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 3.65% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 3.65% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 34.65% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 20.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.65% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.51% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 6986.62 points or 5.87%

