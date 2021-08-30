BOVESPA Index Ends 0.78% Lower at 119739.96 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 937.64 points or 0.78% today to 119739.96
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 8.44% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 27.95% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 20.50% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.44% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 8.82% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 1.69%
--Year-to-date it is up 722.72 points or 0.61%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
