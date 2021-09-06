BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 117868.63 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 935.39 points or 0.80% today to 117868.63

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1191.55 points or 1.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.87% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.87% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 25.95% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 16.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.87% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.12% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 1148.61 points or 0.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-21 1751ET