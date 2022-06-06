BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 110185.91 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 916.41 points or 0.82% today to 110185.91

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2207.00 points or 1.96% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 15.74% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 15.74% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.34% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 15.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.36% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.09% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5363.47 points or 5.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

