BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 129513.62 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1085.64 points or 0.85% today to 129513.62

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 2, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 0.97% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 15, 2021

--Off 0.97% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 38.40% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 34.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.97% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.70% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 10496.38 points or 8.82%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

