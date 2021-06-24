BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 129513.62 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1085.64 points or 0.85% today to 129513.62
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 2, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Off 0.97% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 15, 2021
--Off 0.97% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 38.40% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 34.93% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.97% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 17.70% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.61%
--Year-to-date it is up 10496.38 points or 8.82%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
