BOVESPA Index Ends 0.90% Lower at 125666.19 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1135.47 points or 0.90% today to 125666.19

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1762.98 points or 1.38% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 28, 2021

--Off 3.91% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 34.29% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 30.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.91% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.21% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6648.95 points or 5.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

