BOVESPA Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 112392.91 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1032.97 points or 0.93% today to 112392.91

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1360.80 points or 1.23% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Up 14 of the past 17 trading days

--Off 14.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Off 14.06% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.53% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 13.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.55% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.27% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7570.47 points or 7.22%

