BOVESPA Index Ends 0.93% Lower at 128057.22 -- Data Talk

06/17/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1202.27 points or 0.93% today to 128057.22

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2150.74 points or 1.65% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 2.08% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Off 2.08% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 36.84% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 33.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.08% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.38% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 9039.98 points or 7.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-17-21 1724ET

