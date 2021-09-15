BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 115062.54 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1118.01 points or 0.96% today to 115062.54
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1341.18 points or 1.15% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 12.02% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 22.96% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 15.44% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 4.57% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.13%
--Year-to-date it is down 3954.70 points or 3.32%
