Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 99621.58 -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 969.83 points or 0.96% today to 99621.58


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1142.02 points or 1.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.82% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 22.42% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 1.57% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 21.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.05% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.57% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 5200.86 points or 4.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:46pDollar gains, yields ease after Powell inflation comments
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 97.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 19078.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 99621.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.77% Lower at 48061.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.07% Lower at 88130.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pADRs End Lower; BioLineRx, Can-Fite BioPharma Trade Actively
DJ
05:04pS.Korean manufacturers' sentiment in July sinks to lowest for 1-1/2 years - survey
RE
05:04pTSX extends quarterly decline as recession worries grow
RE
04:25pS&P 500 limps to slightly lower close as quarter-end looms
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..
5Schnitzer Steel Industries : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financia..

HOT NEWS