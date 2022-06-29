BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 99621.58 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 969.83 points or 0.96% today to 99621.58

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1142.02 points or 1.13% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 23.82% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 22.42% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 1.57% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 21.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.05% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.57% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 5200.86 points or 4.96%

