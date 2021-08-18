BOVESPA Index Ends 1.07% Lower at 116642.62 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1261.19 points or 1.07% today to 116642.62
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 4551.13 points or 3.76% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 1, 2021
--Down six of the past seven trading days
--Off 10.81% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 1, 2021
--Off 10.81% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 24.64% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 15.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.81% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 6.00% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 4.23%
--Year-to-date it is down 2374.62 points or 2.00%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
