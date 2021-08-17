BOVESPA Index Ends 1.07% Lower at 117903.81 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1276.22 points or 1.07% today to 117903.81

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3289.94 points or 2.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.84% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Off 9.84% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 25.99% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 15.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.84% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.15% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 1113.43 points or 0.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

