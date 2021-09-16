BOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Lower at 113794.28 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1268.26 points or 1.10% today to 113794.28

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2609.44 points or 2.24% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept 10, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

--Off 12.99% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 21.60% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 13.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.99% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.42% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 5222.96 points or 4.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1724ET