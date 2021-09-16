Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Lower at 113794.28 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1268.26 points or 1.10% today to 113794.28

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2609.44 points or 2.24% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept 10, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 12.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

--Off 12.99% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 21.60% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 13.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.99% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.42% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.20%

--Year-to-date it is down 5222.96 points or 4.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1724ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Lower at 20602.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Lower at 113794.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.59% Higher at 79738.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:27pTSX falls as Fed taper risk weighs on mining shares
RE
04:25pTSX falls as Fed taper risk weighs on mining shares
RE
12:33pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 465.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7027.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pDAX Ends 0.23% Higher at 15651.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.59% Higher at 6622.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:32pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.22% Higher at 3552.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5Fed's Powell orders sweeping ethics review after officials' trading pro..

HOT NEWS