BOVESPA Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 113455.92 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1275.44 points or 1.14% today to 113455.92

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 13.24% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Off 13.24% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 20.76% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.24% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.24% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.23%

--Year-to-date it is down 5561.32 points or 4.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

