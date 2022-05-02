Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.15% Lower at 106638.64 -- Data Talk

05/02/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1237.52 points or 1.15% today to 106638.64


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3280.33 points or 2.98% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Down 15 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 18.46% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 18.46% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 5.82% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.28% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.58% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 1816.20 points or 1.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1737ET

