BOVESPA Index Ends 1.18% Lower at 107093.71 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1273.96 points or 1.18% today to 107093.71

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 5299.20 points or 4.71% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Off 18.11% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Off 17.75% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 6.27% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 17.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.91% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.03% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 2271.27 points or 2.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1736ET