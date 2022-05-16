BOVESPA Index Ends 1.22% Higher at 108232.74 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1308.56 points or 1.22% today to 108232.74

--Largest one day point gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 5122.80 points or 4.97% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, March 25, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Off 17.24% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 17.24% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.40% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 11.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.97% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.16% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 3410.30 points or 3.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

