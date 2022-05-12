BOVESPA Index Ends 1.24% Higher at 105687.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1290.74 points or 1.24% today to 105687.64

--Largest one day point gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2577.70 points or 2.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Off 19.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 19.18% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.88% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.06% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.64% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.03%

--Year-to-date it is up 865.20 points or 0.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1736ET