BOVESPA Index Ends 1.34% Higher at 126285.59 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1673.56 points or 1.34% today to 126285.59

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, July 12, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 3.43% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 34.95% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 19.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.43% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 14.77% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 7268.35 points or 6.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1723ET