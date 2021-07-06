BOVESPA Index Ends 1.44% Lower at 125094.88 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1825.12 points or 1.44% today to 125094.88
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 25, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 2526.77 points or 1.98% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 24, 2021
--Down five of the past six trading days
--Off 4.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 27, 2021
--Off 4.34% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 33.68% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 27.96% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.34% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 13.69% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 6077.64 points or 5.11%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
