BOVESPA Index Ends 1.45% Lower at 98080.34 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1441.98 points or 1.45% today to 98080.34

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1772.33 points or 1.77% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Down 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 25.00% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

--Off 24.27% from its 52-week high of 129513.62 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Down 24.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.32% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 11.92%

--Year-to-date it is down 6742.10 points or 6.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1737ET