BOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Higher at 127018.71 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1923.83 points or 1.54% today to 127018.71

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 2.87% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 2.87% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 35.73% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 27.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.87% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.43% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 8001.47 points or 6.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

07-07-21 1724ET