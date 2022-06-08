Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Lower at 108367.67 -- Data Talk

06/08/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1702.09 points or 1.55% today to 108367.67


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 4025.24 points or 3.58% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, May 10, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 17.14% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Off 16.77% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 7.53% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 16.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.86% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.29% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.68%

--Year-to-date it is up 3545.23 points or 3.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-08-22 1737ET

