BOVESPA Index Ends 1.70% Higher at 108343.74 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1815.65 points or 1.70% today to 108343.74

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 17.15% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 17.15% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.51% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.88% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.27% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 3521.30 points or 3.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1735ET