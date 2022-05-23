Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Higher at 110345.82 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 1857.94 points or 1.71% today to 110345.82


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 4098.67 points or 3.86% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Up eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 15.62% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 15.62% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.50% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 11.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.23% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.25% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 5523.38 points or 5.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1735ET

