Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.79% Lower at 103250.02 -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1884.71 points or 1.79% today to 103250.02


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 5093.72 points or 4.70% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 21.05% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 21.05% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.46% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 15.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.07% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.22% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 1572.42 points or 1.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 96.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 3.07% Lower at 19999.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.79% Lower at 103250.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.98% Lower at 49057.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 4.93% Lower at 82243.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pTSX falls by most in nearly two years on recession fears
RE
05:27pS&P 500 ends below 4,000 for 1st time since March 2021; growth shares lead decline
RE
05:27pTSX falls by most in nearly two years on recession fears
RE
05:20pStocks and oil dive as investors hunt safe havens
RE
04:36p'Batman' fans help lift AMC results; shares rise 5%
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
2PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
3AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
4U.S. profit forecasts weaken as companies assess inflation risks
5ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

HOT NEWS