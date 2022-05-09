BOVESPA Index Ends 1.79% Lower at 103250.02 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1884.71 points or 1.79% today to 103250.02

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 5093.72 points or 4.70% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 21.05% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 21.05% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.46% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 15.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.07% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.22% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 1572.42 points or 1.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1736ET