BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 96120.85 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1760.31 points or 1.80% today to 96120.85

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2150.36 points or 2.19% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 26.50% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 24.59% from its 52-week high of 127467.88 hit Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Down 24.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.93% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.46%

--Year-to-date it is down 8701.59 points or 8.30%

