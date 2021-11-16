BOVESPA Index Ends 1.82% Lower at 104403.66 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1930.88 points or 1.82% today to 104403.66

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3191.01 points or 2.97% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Off 20.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Off 20.17% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.96% from its 52-week low of 103412.09 hit Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Down 2.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.17% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.96% from its 2021 closing low of 103412.09 hit Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is down 14613.58 points or 12.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-21 1723ET