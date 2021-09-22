BOVESPA Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 112282.28 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2032.55 points or 1.84% today to 112282.28

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3438.54 points or 3.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 11, 2021

--Off 14.14% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 14.14% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 19.98% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 17.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.14% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.16% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 5.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 6734.96 points or 5.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

