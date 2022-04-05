BOVESPA Index Ends 1.97% Lower at 118885.15 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2394.36 points or 1.97% today to 118885.15

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2685.00 points or 2.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 9.09% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Off 9.09% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.97% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 1.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.21% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.70% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 14062.71 points or 13.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1736ET