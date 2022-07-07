Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.04% Higher at 100729.72 -- Data Talk

07/07/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 2010.74 points or 2.04% today to 100729.72


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2435.08 points or 2.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 22.98% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 21.55% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 2.70% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 19.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.14% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.70% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 4092.72 points or 3.90%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1736ET

