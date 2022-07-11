BOVESPA Index Ends 2.07% Lower at 98212.46 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2076.48 points or 2.07% today to 98212.46

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2517.26 points or 2.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 24.90% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 23.51% from its 52-week high of 128406.51 hit Wednesday, July 14, 2021

--Up 0.13% from its 52-week low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 23.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.21% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.13% from its 2022 closing low of 98080.34 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 6609.98 points or 6.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1735ET