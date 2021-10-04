Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Lower at 110393.09 -- Data Talk

10/04/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 2506.55 points or 2.22% today to 110393.09

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.59% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 15.59% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.50% from its 52-week low of 93952.40 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 14.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.59% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.42% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 8624.15 points or 7.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1727ET

