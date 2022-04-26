Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.23% Lower at 108212.86 -- Data Talk

04/26/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 2472.09 points or 2.23% today to 108212.86


--Down for seven consecutive trading days

--Down 8569.10 points or 7.34% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 23, 2016 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 17.25% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 17.25% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.38% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.99% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 3390.42 points or 3.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1746ET

