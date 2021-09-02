Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.28% Lower at 116677.08 -- Data Talk

09/02/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 2718.52 points or 2.28% today to 116677.08

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 10.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Off 10.78% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 24.68% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 15.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.78% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.04% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is down 2340.16 points or 1.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1729ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.25% to 86.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 75115.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.25% Lower at 52087.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.28% Lower at 116677.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 20795.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:14pTSX rises to record high as energy, industrials climb
RE
05:13pBRP : TSX rises to record high as energy, industrials climb
RE
04:45pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Nasdaq edge to record closes, energy stocks buoyant
RE
04:00pICE GRAIN/OILSEED REVIEW : Canola Gives Up Gains in Last Hour
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 474.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for "common prosperity"
2U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
3Special Report-How the Chinese tycoon driving Volvo plans to tackle Tes..
4Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Designer Brands, Homeserve, Rio T..
5Tiziana Life Sciences : Precision Gains Access to Tiziana's Anti-CD3 An..

HOT NEWS