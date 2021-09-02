BOVESPA Index Ends 2.28% Lower at 116677.08 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2718.52 points or 2.28% today to 116677.08
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, July 30, 2021
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 10.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021
--Up 24.68% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 15.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 6.04% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Year-to-date it is down 2340.16 points or 1.97%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
