BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 120210.75 -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 2739.08 points or 2.33% today to 120210.75

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.08% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Off 8.08% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 28.46% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 17.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.08% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.25% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 1193.51 points or 1.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1733ET

