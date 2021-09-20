Log in
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 108843.74 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 10:26pm BST
The BOVESPA Index is down 2595.63 points or 2.33% today to 108843.74

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 7559.98 points or 6.49% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 16.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

--Off 16.77% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.31% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 12.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.77% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 8.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 10173.50 points or 8.55%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1725ET

HOT NEWS