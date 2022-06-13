Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.73% Lower at 102598.18 -- Data Talk

06/13/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 2883.05 points or 2.73% today to 102598.18


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Down for seven consecutive trading days

--Down 9794.73 points or 8.71% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Largest seven day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Off 21.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 21.20% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 21.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.58% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 2224.26 points or 2.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:54pADRs End Lower; BP, Credit Suisse Group Trade Actively
DJ
05:41pWall Street shakeout clinches bear market label for S&P 500
RE
05:38pWall Street shakeout clinches bear market label after S&P 500 tumble
RE
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 2.63% Lower at 19742.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.73% Lower at 102598.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.05% Lower at 48445.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.35% Lower at 87937.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.95% to 97.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:55pS&P 500 confirms bear market as recession worry grows
RE
04:53pBear market confirmed as U.S. stocks' 2022 descent deepens
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
3Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS