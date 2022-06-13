BOVESPA Index Ends 2.73% Lower at 102598.18 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2883.05 points or 2.73% today to 102598.18

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Down for seven consecutive trading days

--Down 9794.73 points or 8.71% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven day point decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Largest seven day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Off 21.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 21.20% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021

--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 21.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.58% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.86%

--Year-to-date it is down 2224.26 points or 2.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

