BOVESPA Index Ends 2.73% Lower at 102598.18 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2883.05 points or 2.73% today to 102598.18
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 5, 2022
--Down for seven consecutive trading days
--Down 9794.73 points or 8.71% over the last seven trading days
--Largest seven day point decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Largest seven day percentage decline since Tuesday, March 24, 2020
--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 26, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days
--Off 21.55% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
--Off 21.20% from its 52-week high of 130207.96 hit Monday, June 14, 2021
--Up 1.81% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 21.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 15.61% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.58% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 7.86%
--Year-to-date it is down 2224.26 points or 2.12%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-13-22 1737ET