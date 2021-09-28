BOVESPA Index Ends 3.05% Lower at 110123.85 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3459.16 points or 3.05% today to 110123.85

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.79% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Off 15.79% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.68% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 17.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.79% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.18% from its 2021 closing low of 108843.74 hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 7.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 8893.39 points or 7.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

