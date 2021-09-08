BOVESPA Index Ends 3.78% Lower at 113412.84 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 4455.79 points or 3.78% today to 113412.84

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 13.28% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 24, 2021

--Off 13.28% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 21.19% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 11.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.28% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.07% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 5604.40 points or 4.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-21 1726ET