BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 110579.81 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 0.98 point or 0.001% today to 110579.81

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 15.44% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 15.44% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.73% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 10.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.04% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 5757.37 points or 5.49%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-22 1736ET