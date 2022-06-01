BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 111359.94 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 9.43 points or 0.01% today to 111359.94

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 327.83 points or 0.30% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Up 13 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 14.85% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 14.85% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.50% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 14.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.40% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.25% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6537.50 points or 6.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

