Latest News
BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 99852.67 -- Data Talk

06/20/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 27.73 points or 0.03% today to 99852.67


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 23.65% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 22.90% from its 52-week high of 129513.62 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 0.03% from its 52-week low of 99824.94 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down 22.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.86% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.03% from its 2022 closing low of 99824.94 hit Friday, June 17, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 10.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 4969.77 points or 4.74%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-20-22 1725ET

