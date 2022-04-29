BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 10.10% Lower at 107876.16 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 12123.07 points or 10.10% this month to 107876.16

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since March 2020

--Snaps a four month winning streak

--This week it is down 3201.35 points or 2.88%

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 13693.99 points or 11.26% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Jan. 7, 2022, when the market fell for four straight weeks

--Today it is down 2042.81 points or 1.86%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down 14 of the past 18 trading days

--Off 17.51% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Off 17.51% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.05% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.26% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 6.80% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 3053.72 points or 2.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

