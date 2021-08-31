BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 2.48% Lower at 118781.03 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3019.76 points or 2.48% this month to 118781.03
--Down for two consecutive months
--Down 8020.63 points or 6.33% over the last two months
--Largest two month point and percentage decline since Feb. 2021
--Today it is down 958.93 points or 0.80%
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1896.57 points or 1.57% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 9.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 9.17% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 26.93% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020
--Rose 16.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.17% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 7.95% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Year-to-date it is down 236.21 points or 0.20%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-31-21 1735ET